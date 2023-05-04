Western Montana voters approve school funding requests

Unofficial results show voters in western Montana’s largest cities approved a wide range of school funding requests in Tuesday’s elections. Two levies for safety improvements and maintenance at Missoula schools passed, as did two general fund levies. Voters in Kalispell issued split decisions, approving funding for elementary schools and voting down a high school general fund levy. Requests for improvements to Helena Public Schools passed with broad support, as did safety and general fund requests in Bozeman schools.

A citizen group in Cascade County says unofficial results for school elections in Great Falls came in late Wednesday night after a voting machine malfunction delayed counting. Elections administrator Sandra Merchant’s office had not yet reported the results on the county website at the time of publication.