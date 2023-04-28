Capitol briefs: Gender-affirming care, charter schools and foster care

Gov. signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into a law a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

In a statement, Gianforte said the bill will protect Montana children “from invasive medical treatments that can permanently alter their healthy, developing bodies.” Gianforte did not sign the bill immediately, but returned it to the state Legislature with amendments to the definition of sex in the bill and the restrictions on public funding for gender-affirming care.

The Legislature last week approved his amendments along party lines, with most Republicans in support and Democrats against. The bill also prohibits state dollars from going toward gender-affirming care and state employees from encouraging care.

Opponents, including pediatricians, child psychiatrists and parents of transgender youth, argued the bill would block access to best practice care, like puberty blockers or hormone therapy, for minors experiencing gender dysphoria. Studies show that gender-affirming care can also reduce suicidality among transgender youth.

LGBTQ advocacy groups have promised legal action against the bill.

_

Bills to allow charter schools head to the governor's desk

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

Two separate proposals to allow for public charter schools in Montana have passed the state Legislature. They were revived after getting voted down earlier in the week.

The two bills create different frameworks for public charter schools, or schools that are privately managed but publicly funded.

Montana is one of five states without public charter schools.

The bills were initially voted down but during a GOP caucus meeting Friday, Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick told Republicans they would be reconsidering the bills and called them top priorities.

“I realize there are people here that don’t like charter schools. Candidly, I’m kind of there with you, but from my point of view on charter schools, we need to get this issue resolved. We should pass the bill, let the courts decide whether it’s valid or not. Because this issue is going to come around forever and ever and ever.”

House Bill 562 would allow for community choice public charter schools that operate under self-governing boards and outside of most state education laws. House Bill 549 would allow for public charter schools in mid-to-large sized school districts, subject to state education regulations and governed by locally-elected boards.

Montana’s constitution requires that public schools funded by taxpayer dollars are governed by locally-elected bodies.

The bills passed the Senate mostly along party lines, with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. The bills will now head to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration, who has voiced support for charter schools but not committed to either of the bills.

_

Lawmakers debate Indian Child Welfare Act

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

Lawmakers from both chambers met Friday to hash out changes made to a bill guiding how Native American children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care.

The bill creates the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act, or MICWA. The policy builds on existing federal law regarding removal of Native American children, and prioritizes placing them into the homes of family members or other tribal members.

Over a dozen other states have passed statewide ICWA policies to increase guidelines for child placement, and they have all seen decreased rates of Native children in state custody as a result.

Montana’s rate of Native children in foster care is nearly four times higher than the rate of Caucasian children. Patrick Yawakie, a lobbyist for the Blackfeet Nation, said by expanding on the federal policy, MICWA would fill gaps in the system.

"With Montana ICWA in law, we can work to fix a broken system in the state and provide that the tribal children retain tribal identity and culture and heal intergenerational traumas that exist when native children are removed from their homes."

As Montana moves forward with the policy a federal version is being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court case by those who say it gives preferential treatment based on race. The Montana bill contains a provision that aims to keep it in place regardless of the outcome of that case.

Tribal lawmakers have pushed back on an addition to the state bill that would sunset the policy in 2025. Supporters of the policies’ limited run say it will give lawmakers a chance to revisit it next legislative session. Opponents say it will disrupt the lives of children and families in the system.

The bill in its new form will now go back to both chambers for a vote.

