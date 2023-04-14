© 2023 MTPR
Report calls on the state to adopt new codes to make homes more wildfire resiliant

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT
Jackie Stermitz looks over the remains of her home in the Florence, MT area, which burned in the Lolo Peak Fire on August 17, 2017.
Mike Albans
/
Jackie Stermitz looks over the remains of her home in the Florence, MT area, which burned in the Lolo Peak Fire on August 17, 2017.

A new report is calling on the state to adopt new building codes that would make homes and communities more resilient to wildfires.

Headwaters Economics released the report Wednesday, calling on the state to fully adopt the International Wildland-Urban Interface Code. Headwaters Associate Director Kelly Pohl spoke on the subject.

“Right now, communities aren’t allowed to adopt their own local codes that could make them safer,” Pohl said.

Current state law allows municipalities and counties to use zoning rules to dictate where structures can be built, but local communities can’t adopt rules requiring that more fire-resistant materials or building techniques be used for new home construction.

Pohl said state lawmakers should adopt baseline standards to increase the number of fire resilient homes and communities should also be allowed to adopt additional standards if they choose to.

She adds that new homes are increasingly being built in fire-prone areas, and 120,000 Montana homes are currently in areas considered to be at high or moderate risk for wildfire.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
