© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
The novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus
The latest news about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Montana.

The state will stop updating COVID-19 data online starting early May

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM MDT

The state will no longer publish COVID-19 data on its online dashboard starting in early May.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services’ last update on infection numbers , hospitalizations and vaccination rates will take place on May 5. DPHHS says it will also no longer publish monthly reports on COVID trends with the federal Public Health Emergency ending in May.

State health officials say they will continue to track COVID cases and outbreaks along with local and tribal health departments.

Statewide data will still be available on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker website.

Tags
Montana News COVID-19Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information