BNSF is investigating an oil sheen in the Whitefish River

BNSF Railway is investigating an oil sheen in the Whitefish River near one of its railyards.

According to a statement from BNSF, workers discovered the sheen at its Whitefish railyard Monday and immediately reported it to state and federal regulators.

The railyard is a designated state Superfund site due to past contamination from diesel fuel.

The railway says it has deployed a containment boom as a “precautionary measure” while it searches for the source of the oil. City officials closed down a recreational trail and boat launch near the railyard while BNSF conducts its investigation.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says BNSF will be required to submit a report on its investigation into the oil sheen. DEQ may require additional investigation before approving an official clean-up plan.