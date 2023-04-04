Workers continue clean up after trail derailment near Paradise

Workers Monday continued efforts to clean up train cars that derailed and crashed into the Clark Fork River near Paradise over the weekend.

Montana Rail Link (MRL) in a statement said two refrigerated cars were carrying beer, some of which spilled into the river. Workers are now using a boom to catch and remove beer bottles and cans from the water.

MRL says those cars also released a small amount of diesel onto the riverbank. The company says it’s working with state and federal regulators to monitor for any fuel in the water and will conduct any required remediation.

MRL did not say how long the cleanup will take and there continues to be no danger to the public.