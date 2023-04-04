© 2023 MTPR
Workers continue clean up after trail derailment near Paradise

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT

Workers Monday continued efforts to clean up train cars that derailed and crashed into the Clark Fork River near Paradise over the weekend.

Montana Rail Link (MRL) in a statement said two refrigerated cars were carrying beer, some of which spilled into the river. Workers are now using a boom to catch and remove beer bottles and cans from the water.

MRL says those cars also released a small amount of diesel onto the riverbank. The company says it’s working with state and federal regulators to monitor for any fuel in the water and will conduct any required remediation.

MRL did not say how long the cleanup will take and there continues to be no danger to the public.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
