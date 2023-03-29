© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Former Blackfeet Nation chairman resigns from tribal council following his arrest

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM MDT
Blackfeet Tribal Chariman Tim Davis at a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Tribunal, Oct 4, 2019.
Aaron Bolton
/
Montana Public Radio
Blackfeet Tribal Chariman Tim Davis at a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Tribunal, Oct 4, 2019.

The former Chairman of the Blackfeet Nation has resigned from his post on the tribal council following his arrest last week.

Blackfeet Tribal Business Council members last week announced that board member Tim Davis was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. The allegations are related to legal charges family members face for selling and possessing drugs, including fentanyl, at Davis’ house last year.

The council was scheduled to hold an expulsion hearing for Davis this week, but he resigned before the hearing, according to a press release from the council.

Nearly a year ago, police arrested nine people at the home of then-tribal chair Davis on drug-related charges. Shortly after, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council unanimously voted to remove Davis as chairman, but he continued to serve on the council. Davis denied that he knew anything about the drugs at his home.

According to the release announcing Davis’ resignation, he said “I understand the importance and high standard of conduct that each member of the Blackfeet Tribal Council must conduct oneself, which is why I am resigning.”

The Blackfeet Nation will hold a special election on April 25 to fill Davis’ seat through the end of his term in July.

Tags
Montana News Blackfeet NationBlackfeet Tribal Business CouncilTimothy DavisMontana Politics
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton