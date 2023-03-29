Former Blackfeet Nation chairman resigns from tribal council following his arrest

The former Chairman of the Blackfeet Nation has resigned from his post on the tribal council following his arrest last week.

Blackfeet Tribal Business Council members last week announced that board member Tim Davis was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening a public official. The allegations are related to legal charges family members face for selling and possessing drugs, including fentanyl, at Davis’ house last year.

The council was scheduled to hold an expulsion hearing for Davis this week, but he resigned before the hearing, according to a press release from the council.

Nearly a year ago, police arrested nine people at the home of then-tribal chair Davis on drug-related charges. Shortly after, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council unanimously voted to remove Davis as chairman, but he continued to serve on the council. Davis denied that he knew anything about the drugs at his home.

According to the release announcing Davis’ resignation, he said “I understand the importance and high standard of conduct that each member of the Blackfeet Tribal Council must conduct oneself, which is why I am resigning.”

The Blackfeet Nation will hold a special election on April 25 to fill Davis’ seat through the end of his term in July.