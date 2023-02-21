Proposed bill would cap insulin copay costs at $35 per month

Over the last 20 years the price of insulin across the country has increased over 600%. A bill introduced in the Montana State Senate would cap insulin copay costs to prevent further price hikes of the medication.

The bill, brought by Republican Sen. Jason Small from Busby, would cap insulin copay costs at $35 for a month's supply.

Proponents like Mercy Butcher, with the Montana Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists, say these rising costs can force some people to ration their insulin, which can be harmful or even fatal.

“Many people need multiple vials a month, which results in thousands of dollars of out of pocket costs, and is such a burden to Montana families,” Butcher said.

Alison Sharkey-Hines told lawmakers on the Senate business, labor and economic affairs committee that rationing her insulin led to pregnancy complications and the death of her son Killian at two-weeks old.

“Had I just been able to afford my insulin, I would never have been through any of this, and my son might still be here. If we capped the cost of insulin, diabetics wouldn't fear for their life,” she said.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, which supports the bill, about 9% of Montana adults have diabetes, and the disease was the 8th leading cause of death in the state in 2021. There were no opponents of the bill in its hearing and the committee did not take immediate action.

If passed, Montana would join over 20 other states that have passed similar legislation to cap insulin costs.