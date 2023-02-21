A Great Falls teen is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday

A Great Falls teenager sustained life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon following a morning shooting that took place within blocks of Great Falls High School.

Students and faculty at the high school and a nearby elementary school sheltered in place until approximately an hour after the shooting. The Great Falls Police Department said officers took a 14-year-old Great Falls middle school student into custody and located the suspected firearm. The suspect is being charged with assault with a weapon.

Police said the victim, a 15-year-old male student at Great Falls High School, was walking to school when the shooting occurred.

An investigation into the shooting continues, but police said the incident was linked to on-going disagreements between the suspect and victim.