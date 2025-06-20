Briefs: Campaign spending limits; Lee Enterprises data breach; State park visitation;

A group of Montana politicians is backing a ballot proposal to rein in campaign spending.

The proposal would restrict corporations from donating to political campaigns. It would amend Montana’s Constitution and limit the power granted to corporations doing business in the state.

Former Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan founded the nonprofit behind the proposal – the Transparent Election Initiative. Supporters hope to collect enough signatures to put the question before voters in 2026.

The proposal acknowledges that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision protects corporate involvement in politics as a First Amendment right. But supporters say they’ve found a way around that ruling by prohibiting corporations from donating to political action committees.

The Transparent Election Initiative says the policy would undoubtedly face legal challenge if it passes.

Former Governors Marc Racicot and Steve Bullock and former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester helped launch the initiative. It has several more administrative hurdles to pass before signature gathering can begin.

State launches investigation into Lee Enterprises over data breach

Victoria Traxler

The state of Montana is investigating national newspaper company Lee Enterprises following a cyberattack earlier this year. Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a news release the attack risked Montanans' personal and financial information.

In February, Lee Enterprises’ digital and print news services temporarily shut down while the cyberattack was investigated. Information about nearly 40,000 employees and subscribers was affected. This may have included full names and social security numbers.

Knudsen is asking the company to identify information Lee collects from Montana customers, what purpose it is used for, and how they notified customers.

Lee Enterprises owns the Missoulian, Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. It also owns papers in 24 other states.

State park visitation has nearly doubled over the past decade, report says

Elinor Smith

Visitation in Montana’s state parks has almost doubled in the past decade. That’s according to recent data collected by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks in collaboration with the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research.

An estimated 3.2 million people visited Montana’s state parks last year. That’s up about 4% from recorded visitation in 2023.

Giant Springs state park outside Great Falls saw the most visitors in 2024, with almost half a million patrons. Flathead lake was the next most popular site.

Wildlife officials use visitation data to manage the conservation and infrastructure of Montana’s parks. FWP has drafted the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan for 2026-2030, but it’s not yet finalized.

Montanans who’d like to weigh in on FWP’s plan to manage the state’s parks can comment on the draft until June 26.