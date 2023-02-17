© 2023 MTPR
Public comment period extended for Libby vermiculite settlement

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST

Montana environmental officials are extending the public comment period for an $18.5 million settlement with former Libby vermiculite mine operator W.R. Grace. The agreement aims to settle natural resource damage from asbestos contamination from the mine.

Officials announced the settlement in early January and are now extending the comment period through March 15. Officials also plan to hold a public meeting in Libby on March 6.

See the settlement and submit a comment here.

