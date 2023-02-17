Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.
Public comment period extended for Libby vermiculite settlement
Montana environmental officials are extending the public comment period for an $18.5 million settlement with former Libby vermiculite mine operator W.R. Grace. The agreement aims to settle natural resource damage from asbestos contamination from the mine.
Officials announced the settlement in early January and are now extending the comment period through March 15. Officials also plan to hold a public meeting in Libby on March 6.
See the settlement and submit a comment here.