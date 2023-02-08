Veterans can now get free emergency mental health care at all medical facilities

Montana Veterans Affairs (VA) officials say all veterans with and without benefits can now get free emergency mental health care at any medical facility, including non-VA facilities. They can also receive residential and outpatient crisis services. The new rule aims to reduce suicide among Montana veterans.

Montana Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Jeff Schepp says that will significantly expand access to emergency mental health care for veterans who live in rural areas far from a VA facility.

“I think this is very valuable, would allow these people to receive the care they desperately need and it would be one life we could save everyday if that’s what we need to do,” he said.

The national suicide rate among vets last year was the lowest since 2006, but the rate among Montana veterans remained flat and is nearly twice as high as the national average. Schepp hopes the increased access to life-saving services will bring that figure down.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988. Veterans can press 1 for specialized services.