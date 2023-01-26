© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

Groups want health department held in contempt over birth certificate lawsuit

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST
montana-birth-certificate.jpg
Missoula County
/

Groups suing the state over restrictions barring birth certificate amendments are asking a district court to hold the state health department in civil contempt.

The state health department announced earlier this month the reinstatement of a rule effectively banning transgender Montanans from updating the gender marker on their birth certificates after the state Supreme Court found issues with a block on it.

Montana’s high court affirmed Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses’s block on a law regulating birth certificate amendments. That ruling said that the department should have returned to a 2017 rule that allowed for updates.

Instead, the department created the new ban on amendments, but the high court found Moses could not block that ban unless there was a direct complaint against it. A direct complaint is now pending in court.

ACLU of Montana is asking a court to hold the health department in civil contempt, aiming to force officials to rescind the rule.

The state health department declined to comment.

Tags
Montana News Montana Department of Public Health and Human ServicesMichael MosesACLU of MontanaLGBTQ
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
