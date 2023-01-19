© 2023 MTPR
Gianforte appoints Chris Gallus as the state's top political cop

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
Steve Jess
/
Montana Public Radio
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.

Gov. Greg Gianforte Thursday tapped a longtime attorney to lead the Commissioner of Political Practices office.

Chris Gallus’ appointment comes three weeks after a nomination committee of lawmakers deadlocked and punted the decision to Gov. Gianforte.

The Commissioner of Political Practices enforces state campaign finance, ethics and lobbying laws.

Gallus is a Butte native and graduate of Carroll College and the University of Montana School of Law. He’s practiced law in Montana for nearly three decades.

Gallus’ practice has involved constitutional litigation, government relations, and state and federal campaign finance law. During his career he’s argued on the behalf of a now closed conservative nonprofit group and another that challenged COVID-19 mandates under the Bullock administration.

His appointment fills the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan, who resigned late last month.

He must be confirmed by the state Senate before assuming office.

