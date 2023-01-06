Mineral County man sentenced for starting wildfires over a 5-year period

A Superior man learned his sentence Thursday for intentionally starting over three dozen wildfires in Mineral County.

Fifty-two-year-old Jeremy J. Hennick was sentenced to eight months behind bars, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Hennick was also ordered to pay $3,323 restitution.

Hennick pleaded guilty last September to setting fires on Forest Service lands.

In court documents, the government alleged that between 2013 and 2021, over 40 suspected arson fires were set on state and federal land in Mineral County.

According to a press release from the Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement identified Hennick as a suspect after his vehicle was spotted near some of the fires. Forest Service investigators say Hennick admitted he’d been setting fires for four to five years, primarily by lighting trash on fire and tossing it out the window of the vehicle he was driving.

Officials say damage from the wildfires was minimal.