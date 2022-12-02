© 2022 MTPR
Montana News
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

The Legislature is seeking applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST

A committee of the Montana Legislature announced that it’s seeking applicants for a new Commissioner of Political Practices. The commissioner is tasked with enforcing campaign finance laws and ethics rules for state officials, among other duties.

The nomination committee will submit between two and five applicants to Gov. Greg Gianforte for selection before the new year. The state Senate will have to subsequently approve Gianforte’s pick.

The outgoing commissioner, Jeff Mangan, who was appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock in 2017, announced his resignation in October of this year.

The nomination committee is made up of two Republican and two Democratic legislative leaders.

