Montana Commissioner of Political Practices resigns

Montana’s top political Commissioner of Political Practices announced Monday he’s resigning, a few weeks before his term is up.

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan’s six-year term was set to run through January. Mangan instead is resigning November 7 for an unspecified job in the private sector.

He made the announcement on his personal twitter account.

Personal news thread. This morning I contacted Governor Gianforte, President of the Senate Blasdel, and Speaker of the House Galt and tendered my resignation as Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, effective November 7th, 2022. I appreciate their graciousness. — Jeff Mangan (@jmangan) October 3, 2022

Mangan was appointed to the post in 2017 by former Democratic Governor, Steve Bullock. The position of Commissioner of Political Practices is responsible for ensuring integrity and transparency in state politics and campaigns.

A spokesperson from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office tells Montana Public Radio the governor thanked Mangan Monday for his years of dedicated service.

The statement says Gianforte looks forward to appointing a commissioner, subject to confirmation by a majority of the Montana state senate.