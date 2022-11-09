© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: 2022 Montana elections
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montanans approve constitutional protections on security of electronic communications

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published November 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST

Montanans have voted overwhelmingly to change the state’s Constitution, approving C-48, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

The amendment adds “electronic data and communications” to the list of things protected by the state Constitution from unreasonable searches and seizures by law enforcement.

The amendment received bi-partisan support in the 2021 Legislature, which sent the issue to the ballot. The Montana Association of Chiefs of Police had raised tentative opposition to the amendment saying it could leave police open to lawsuits and make it harder to investigate internet crimes.

Tags
Montana News 2022 ElectionsConstitutional Amendment 48Montana Politics
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney