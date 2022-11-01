It's too late to mail your ballot, but you can drop them at your county election office

It’s now too late to mail in absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 midterm election. To ensure ballots get counted on time, voters should drop them off at their local county elections office.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters can also register to vote and fill out their ballots up until the same deadline. Residents who want to vote at the polls can do this as long as they're in line by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Any voters who haven’t received an absentee ballot, and still want to, can get one at their local county elections office or vote at their local polling place on Election Day.

Montanans can check their registration status and whether their absentee ballot has been received on the Montana Secretary of State’s website.

As of November 1, the state has 209,000 absentee ballots from voters.