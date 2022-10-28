© 2022 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Libertarians say they're not behind mailings attacking Ryan Zinke

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM MDT
John Lamb, Libertarian candidate for Montana's western district congressional seat, at a candidate forum in Missoula, MT, on August 8, 2022.
Freddy Monares
/
John Lamb, Libertarian candidate for Montana's western district congressional seat, at a candidate forum in Missoula, MT, on August 8, 2022.

The Montana Libertarian Party is denouncing an outside effort to boost its candidate in the race for Montana’s new western congressional district.

The state’s Libertarian Party says it did not coordinate on mailers attacking the Republican congressional candidate, Ryan Zinke, and supporting the Libertarian candidate, John Lamb. Party Chair Sid Daoud believes the messaging is coming from national Democrats, which MTPR was not able to confirm.

Cook Political Report says the race for Montana’s first congressional seat is narrowing between Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel. It could get even closer if Lamb pulls conservative votes away from Zinke.

Outside dark money groups have supported Libertarians in past Montana elections. In 2012, ProPublica reported that a Democratic-backed dark money group threw support behind Liberatrian candidate Dan Cox. The U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, won that election. In a news release, Montana Libertarian Party Chair, Daoud, called outside support for Lamb in the mailers a “trick” and an attempt to manipulate voters.

Montana News Montana Libertarian PartyRyan ZinkeJohn LambSid DaoudMonica TranelJon TesterDan CoxCook Political Report2022 ElectionsMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is Montana Public Radio's Capitol reporter. She previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and covered the 2019 legislative session for the University of Montana's Legislative News Service.
