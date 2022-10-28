Libertarians say they're not behind mailings attacking Ryan Zinke

The Montana Libertarian Party is denouncing an outside effort to boost its candidate in the race for Montana’s new western congressional district.

The state’s Libertarian Party says it did not coordinate on mailers attacking the Republican congressional candidate, Ryan Zinke, and supporting the Libertarian candidate, John Lamb. Party Chair Sid Daoud believes the messaging is coming from national Democrats, which MTPR was not able to confirm.

Cook Political Report says the race for Montana’s first congressional seat is narrowing between Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel. It could get even closer if Lamb pulls conservative votes away from Zinke.