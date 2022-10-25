© 2022 MTPR
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

$2.7 million in health dept. grants will fund addiction treatment in detention centers

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM MDT
John Hooks
(L to R) Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Gov. Gianforte, and DPHHS Director Charlie Bremerton during an October 25, 2022 press conference on HEART fund grants to local detention centers for addiction and recovery treatment.

The Montana health department is sending nearly $3 million to local detention centers for addiction and recovery treatment. These grants are a part of the state’s new funding program to address behavioral health services.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Department of Health and Human Services Director, Charlie Bremerton, were in Butte on Tuesday to announce a policy of new state grants to support the implementation of behavioral health services in local detention centers across the state. The funding will go to Yellowstone, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade, and Custer counties.

Gianforte said that the grants come out of the state’s HEART fund (Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment), established last year.

“When addiction recovery specialists work in local communities, they’re able to connect with struggling individuals and guide them on a path to recovery,” Gianforte said.

The grants, totaling $2.7 million, will support voluntary behavioral health services in detention centers for two years. In a press release, the Montana health department said it estimated that the program could serve up to 1,000 Montanans in that time.

Montana News Montana Department of Public Health and Human ServicesGreg GianforteCharlie BreretonMontana PoliticsJ.P. GallagherHEART fundaddiction
John Hooks
John Hooks is MTPR's reporter in the Butte Area.
