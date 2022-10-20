Syphilis cases in Montana have more than doubled since last year

Syphilis cases in Montana have so far more than doubled this year over last. The sexually transmitted infection is easy to cure in its early stages, but left untreated can lead to serious complications.

As of October 8, Montana has reported 230 cases of the sexually transmitted disease in its most transmissible stages.That’s over twice as many cases as reported last year and over five times as many in 2020. Syphilis rates are up across the nation .

Kristi Akelstad is a section supervisor in the state health department’s communicable disease control and prevention bureau. She says syphilis cases cut across all populations and age ranges throughout Montana.

Aklestad says officials can’t pinpoint why syphilis rates have spiked to such an extent this year, but they are noticing a new trend.

“Predominantly in the past we saw this more in the population of men who have sex with men. And then recently across the nation we've seen increases in syphilis, but also particularly syphilis, in women and in pregnant women.”

There’ve been six confirmed cases of congenital syphilis in Montana so far this year. That’s a severe and often life-threatening infection seen in infants whose mothers were infected, but not fully treated. Seven cases of congenital syphilis were reported last year. Two such cases were reported in all of 2020.

Aklestad says syphilis is sometimes called ‘The Great Pretender’ because it mimics symptoms of other diseases.

“Sometimes people will get those symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fatigue and they might not associate that with a sexually transmitted infection.”

Because these don’t typically flag as STI symptoms to most people, they’re not getting tested.

Syphilis is curable and easily treated with antibiotics. Treatments however can’t undo damage the disease has already caused. Health officials urge Montanans to get tested regularly and, if necessary, treated promptly.