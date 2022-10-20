© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Montana sees a record number of registered voters

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:55 AM MDT
Voters in Clinton, Montana, cast ballots during the 2016 elections.
Rebekah Welch
/
UM School of Journalism

A record number of people are registered to vote in Montana, and thousands have already cast their ballot.

The number of registered voters is now more than 758,000. Nearly half of those registered come from the state’s four most populous counties; Yellowstone, Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead.

Absentee ballots were mailed Friday. About 75% of voters in the state are registered to receive a mail ballot.

Ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. Voter registration is allowed until that time.

You can find information about your nearest election office or check your voter registration status at votinginmontana.org.

_

Tags
Montana News Montana Politics2022 Electionsvoting
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney is the news director at Montana Public Radio. He joined MTPR in 2015 and is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney