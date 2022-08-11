© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Fire restrictions grow in the Bitterroot National Forest and Missoula County

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
A sign next to a Smokey Bear cutout that says "Fire Danger Extreme Today."
Josh Burnham
/
Extreme fire danger

Extreme heat and bone-dry conditions are prompting officials to raise the fire danger and implement burning restrictions in parts of western Montana.

The Bitterroot National Forest announced it’s skipping Stage-1 fire restrictions altogether to move directly into Stage-2 restrictions starting Friday. That means fires and campfires are prohibited. Smoking is restricted outside of developed recreation sites and enclosed vehicles. Operating chainsaws and other internal combustion engines are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The restrictions apply to all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana, including the Anaconda Pintler and Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Areas.

Missoula County fire officials Thursday raised the local fire danger to "Extreme." That means fires will start quickly, spread furiously, and burn intensely.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association says fire restrictions are being discussed, but none are currently in place.

Missoula County has already experienced 61 reported wildland fires since the beginning of the year. Approximately 80 percent of those were human caused.

Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and more to understand how we got here and where we're going.

Tags

Montana News wildfireBitterroot National ForestMissoula County
Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien