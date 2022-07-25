Two climbers died in Glacier National Park

Two climbers from the Flathead Valley died while attempting to summit Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park, according to park officials. The two men, both 67 years old, were reported overdue on Sunday, July 24, after they failed to return on Friday, July 22.

The bodies of the two men were located on Monday, July 25. Responders plan to recover both of their remains and belongings. The names of the climbers are being withheld until family members can be notified.