© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Fire danger is now 'high' in Missoula County

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published July 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT
High fire danger sign.
U.S. Forest Service
/

Missoula officials on Monday raised the fire danger in the county to ‘high’ due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation.

Fire officials say spring and early summer rains provided growth in vegetation that are starting to dry out, increasing the likelihood of quick growing and large wildfires.

Fire officials are asking people to try to prevent wildfires by drowning campfires with water and ensuring it’s cool to the touch before leaving it. Equipment and car sparks were a primary cause of wildfires last year in Missoula County, and fire officials ask people to be cautious when mowing lawns or towing trailers.

The county says three out of every four wildfires in the county are caused by humans.

Recreational fires are illegal within city limits.

For more information on fire restrictions across the state, visit mtfireinfo.org.

Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and more to understand how we got here and where we're going.

Tags

Montana News Missoula Countywildfire
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio.
See stories by Freddy Monares