Fire danger is now 'high' in Missoula County

Missoula officials on Monday raised the fire danger in the county to ‘high’ due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation.

Fire officials say spring and early summer rains provided growth in vegetation that are starting to dry out, increasing the likelihood of quick growing and large wildfires.

Fire officials are asking people to try to prevent wildfires by drowning campfires with water and ensuring it’s cool to the touch before leaving it. Equipment and car sparks were a primary cause of wildfires last year in Missoula County, and fire officials ask people to be cautious when mowing lawns or towing trailers.

The county says three out of every four wildfires in the county are caused by humans.

Recreational fires are illegal within city limits.

For more information on fire restrictions across the state, visit mtfireinfo.org .