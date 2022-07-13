Glacier Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opens today, tying latest opening in park history

Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road completely opened Wednesday, tying the record for the latest opening in park history.

In a press release, park officials say the Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open from both the east and west entrances.

Late winter storms made opening the road more difficult than usual. The last time the road opened this late was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also opened on July 13 in 2011 due to heavy snowpack. Several trails remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions.

The park is increasing the number of vehicle reservations for the road. The current number of reservations available will be released online daily.

The park says visitors should expect more congestion on western sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road due to construction. The western entrance to the park will also be closed daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews work on the road.

Masks will also be required on the park’s shuttle system when COVID-19 risk in Flathead and Glacier counties is considered high.