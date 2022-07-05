Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.
Black Butte Copper Project set to continue construction despite legal challenges
A district court is allowing Tintina Montana Inc. to complete phase one construction of its Black Butte Copper Project under an existing permit, despite a recent ruling showing environmental violations.
This comes after a 2020 lawsuit and an April 2022 ruling, which found that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality violated aspects of Montana law in granting a permit for the project.
The judge granted a motion that will allow the company to complete phase one of its construction while it pursues an appeal of the April order.