© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Black Butte Copper Project set to continue construction despite legal challenges

Montana Public Radio | By Kathleen Shannon
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM MDT

A district court is allowing Tintina Montana Inc. to complete phase one construction of its Black Butte Copper Project under an existing permit, despite a recent ruling showing environmental violations.

This comes after a 2020 lawsuit and an April 2022 ruling, which found that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality violated aspects of Montana law in granting a permit for the project.

The judge granted a motion that will allow the company to complete phase one of its construction while it pursues an appeal of the April order.

Tags

Montana News EnvironmentTintina Montana Inc.Black Butte Copper ProjectMontana Department of Environmental Quality
Kathleen Shannon
See stories by Kathleen Shannon