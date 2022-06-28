Spring storms have slowed the opening of Glacier Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

Visitors to Glacier National Park won’t be able to cruise Going-to-the-Sun Road for the July Fourth weekend this year. Park officials say that’s thanks to unprecedented winter and late spring snow storms.

Glacier Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman says precipitation and sliding avalanche sites delayed plowing crews, who are working on the Big Drift just past Logan Pass.

Regional flooding has also impacted where visitors can travel in Glacier. The popular Avalanche Lake Trail remains closed due to flood damage. Kerzman says hikers should be prepared to walk through muddy trails to avoid widening them.

“If they were planning on going on a hike and find that their trail is closed, [hikers should] have a backup plan for some other areas of the park they’d like to visit,” Kerzman says.

Kerzman says officials are working to determine an open date for the Going-to-the-Sun Road.