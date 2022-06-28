© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Spring storms have slowed the opening of Glacier Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM MDT
Plow crews plan their forward movement toward Logan Pass.
Corin Cates-Carney
/
Plow crews plan their forward movement toward Logan Pass in May 2015.

Visitors to Glacier National Park won’t be able to cruise Going-to-the-Sun Road for the July Fourth weekend this year. Park officials say that’s thanks to unprecedented winter and late spring snow storms.

Glacier Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman says precipitation and sliding avalanche sites delayed plowing crews, who are working on the Big Drift just past Logan Pass.

Regional flooding has also impacted where visitors can travel in Glacier. The popular Avalanche Lake Trail remains closed due to flood damage. Kerzman says hikers should be prepared to walk through muddy trails to avoid widening them.

“If they were planning on going on a hike and find that their trail is closed, [hikers should] have a backup plan for some other areas of the park they’d like to visit,” Kerzman says.

Kerzman says officials are working to determine an open date for the Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Tags

Montana News EnvironmentGlacier National ParkGoing-to-the-Sun RoadGina KerzmanAvalanche Lakeflooding
Austin Amestoy
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Related Content