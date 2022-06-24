© 2022 MTPR
Montana politicians react to Roe v. Wade reversal

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT

Montana politicians today lined up on party lines to praise and condemn the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal protection of abortion access.

Republican Governor Greg Gianforte called the decision “a historic win for life” and said he is speaking with state legislative leaders on “next steps as we work to protect life in Montana.”

Republican leadership in the state legislature in a statement urged the state Supreme Court to overturn a 20-year-old precedent protecting abortion in Montana.

Today we celebrate the Supreme Court's historic decision to correct a constitutionally wrong decision from decades ago that has harmed so many. As the debate over abortion shifts to the states, all eyes in Montana need to be on our own judicial branch of government. Montana judges should rule based on the text of our state constitution, which doesn't mention abortion at all, and overturn the activist and erroneous Armstrong decision. Unlike Montana Democrats who support abortion on demand until the moment of birth, Legislative Republicans are committed to proceeding strategically to protect pre-born Montana children.
Joint statement from Montana Senate President Mark Blasdel (R-Kalispell) and House Majority Leader Sue Vinton (R-Billings)

State Democrats in a statement said today’s decision “stripped away established rights from Americans” and said the party would continue “fighting for our Constitution, our right to privacy, our right to make our own decisions and the dignity we deserve.”

Republican U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale and Senator Steve Daines applauded the decision as “historic,” while Democratic Senator Jon Tester said no judge or politician should interfere with people’s healthcare decisions.

Austin Amestoy
Related Content