Daines and Rosendale praise Supreme Court’s concealed carry ruling

The Republican members of Montana’s congressional delegation praised today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, which expanded gun rights.

The ruling struck down a New York law that required people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry a concealed firearm in public. The ruling may not have a significant impact in Montana.

Republican Representative Matt Rosendale released a statement applauding the decision as a “significant victory for Americans and their ability to exercise the right to bear arms.”

“Americans should never have the burden to prove why they should be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights,” Republican Senator Steve Daines said.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester told MTPR on Thursday that he had not yet had a chance to review the ruling.