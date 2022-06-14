Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.
Livingston HealthCare patients and staff are safe after being evacuated amid flooding
All Livingston HealthCare patients and staff are safe after rising flood waters Monday prompted the evacuation of the hospital.
Livingston HealthCare’s building is undamaged, but when floodwaters submerged its driveway Monday, hospital officials determined there was no safe way to enter or exit the facility.
“The past 24 hours have been crazy to be honest,” said hospital spokesperson Lindsey Pennell.
The hospital had its Incident Command team quickly develop a plan to transfer its eight patients to Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber, Pennell said. Both hospitals are considered Critical Access Hospitals for the state. It took about an hour to successfully complete the handoff.