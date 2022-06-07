Matt Rosendale wins Republican nomination for Montana's eastern district House seat

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is the Republican candidate in the general election for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the GOP primary race for Rosendale about 45 minutes after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m. Rosendale had 73% of votes, beating opponents Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walking Child.

Rosendale said when he was elected to his first term representing all of Montana in 2020,voters did not know how he would perform in office.

"To come up here, serve nearly 2 years and have them re-nominate you, that shows an incredible level of confidence that’s quite humbling," he said.

The incumbent congressman said the issues in the general election are “kitchen table” issues of high gas prices, inflation, low GDP and supply chain problems.

"They all have been caused by the decisions that have been caused by this administration," Rosendale said.

He believes voters will support the Republican agenda in November.

Rosendale will face Democrat Penny Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin as well as Independent Gary Buchanan in the November 8th general election.