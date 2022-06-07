© 2022 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Montana Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news.

Matt Rosendale wins Republican nomination for Montana's eastern district House seat

Montana Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:42 PM MDT
Matt Rosendale.
Courtesy
/
Matt Rosendale.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale is the Republican candidate in the general election for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press called the GOP primary race for Rosendale about 45 minutes after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m. Rosendale had 73% of votes, beating opponents Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walking Child.

Rosendale said when he was elected to his first term representing all of Montana in 2020,voters did not know how he would perform in office.

"To come up here, serve nearly 2 years and have them re-nominate you, that shows an incredible level of confidence that’s quite humbling," he said.

The incumbent congressman said the issues in the general election are “kitchen table” issues of high gas prices, inflation, low GDP and supply chain problems.

"They all have been caused by the decisions that have been caused by this administration," Rosendale said.

He believes voters will support the Republican agenda in November.

Rosendale will face Democrat Penny Ronning and Libertarian Sam Rankin as well as Independent Gary Buchanan in the November 8th general election.

Montana News Montana Politics2022 ElectionsMatt RosendalePenny RonningKyle Austin
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
