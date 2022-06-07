Montana politics, elections and legislative news.
Gustafson, Brown advance to general election for Supreme Court seat #2
Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and Public Service Commission chairman James Brown will advance past the primary for the state Supreme Court Justice #2 seat. The Associated Press called the winners of the race. The top two candidates that receive the most votes advance to the general election. Gustafson and Brown beat Mike McMahon, a district court judge in Lewis and Clark County.