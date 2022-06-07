© 2022 MTPR
Gustafson, Brown advance to general election for Supreme Court seat #2

Montana Public Radio
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:17 PM MDT

Incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and Public Service Commission chairman James Brown will advance past the primary for the state Supreme Court Justice #2 seat. The Associated Press called the winners of the race. The top two candidates that receive the most votes advance to the general election. Gustafson and Brown beat Mike McMahon, a district court judge in Lewis and Clark County.

Montana News Ingrid GustafsonJames BrownMontana Supreme CourtMontana Politics2022 Elections