© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Montana tourism has rebounded since the pandemic, research finds

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published May 17, 2022 at 7:38 PM MDT
Charts titled: 2017-2021 Montana Nonresident traveler Expenditure Trends Overall Total & Excluding Fuel. They show 50% increase in inflation-adjusted spending from 2020 to 2021. The total amount of inflation-adjusted spending is greater than $5.1 billion. Spending from 2017 to 2021 ranged from $3.8 billion and $4.1 billion.
Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research
/
https://scholarworks.umt.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1431&context=itrr_pubs
2017-2021 Montana Nonresident traveler Expenditure Trends Overall Total & Excluding Fuel

Tourism and spending in Montana returned to near pre-pandemic levels last year, according to research from the University of Montana.

The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research found that over 12 million nonresidents visited Montana last year and spent about $5 billion. The institute says the rebound after a year’s worth of lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic outperformed most of the country.

Jeremy Sage, the research institute’s interim director, says slightly larger groups, longer stays and higher daily average spending per group resulted in the increase in spending.

The research institute says visitor dollars directly supported nearly 48,000 jobs.

Most travelers were in the state sometime between July and September.

Tags

Montana News Jeremy SageInstitute for Tourism and Recreation ResearchtourismUniversity of Montana
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio.
See stories by Freddy Monares
Related Content