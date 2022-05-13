Absentee ballots are being mailed out for the June 7 election

Absentee ballots are being mailed out Friday ahead of the June 7 primary election.

Voters will receive ballots for each of the qualified political parties, but can only submit one party’s ballot. The winning nominees of each party will go head-to-head in the general election this fall.

Montanans can still register to vote — including on election day — after a judge in Yellowstone county temporarily blocked a law passed during the last legislative session that sought to end same-day voter registration.

To register to vote, visit your county election office to fill out or drop off a voter registration form. Be sure to bring an accepted ID, like a driver’s license or social security card.