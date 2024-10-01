© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.

Join us for a 'Wide Open' podcast release party!

Montana Public Radio
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT
The Wide Open podcast release party, Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula.
The Wide Open podcast release party, Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula.

Join us to celebrate the release of The Wide Open podcast. Hear from the creators of the podcast, visit with other listeners and enjoy a drink provided by the UM School of Journalism.

We'll be at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula on October 10, from 5-8 p.m. We hope to see you there!

  • Montana News
    Episode 08: Looking at the Caterpillar
    Nick Mott
    A caterpillar crosses the road. It starts a conversation about the long view of conservation, across species and across generations.
  • The Wide Open episode 07 - Poking the Bear
    Montana News
    Episode 07: Poking the Bear
    Nick Mott
    A scientist realizes if sea ice keeps melting, polar bears will go extinct. To help them, the Endangered Species Act takes on climate change — and in this battle, the law may have met its match.
  • The Wide Open — Episode 06: Shoot for the Moon
    Montana News
    Episode 06: Shoot for the Moon
    Nick Mott
    A fish killing mystery that starts with the Endangered Species Act shows how state and federal wildlife law went from a weapon used against tribes, to a tool for tribes to reclaim what was stripped away.
  • The Wide Open episode 5: The Passenger Pigeon and the Chicken
    Montana News
    Episode 05: The Passenger Pigeon and the Chicken
    Nick Mott
    From grizzlies to wolves, hunting plays a controversial role in many Endangered Species Act stories. This time, an African animal on Texas ranchland shows how hunting does — and doesn’t — serve conservation.
  • The Wide Open Episode 4: Smoke A Pack A Day
    Montana News
    Episode 04: Smoke a Pack a Day
    Nick Mott
    Wolves get trapped in the wild, loaded onto an airplane, and delivered to Montana and Idaho. When they scamper off into the wilderness, they test a question central to endangered species debates: What does it mean to recover a species?
  • The Wide Open Episode 03: Sue the Bastards
    Montana News
    Episode 03: Sue the Bastards
    Nick Mott
    A gang of monkey-wrenching activists try a new approach in the fight to save threatened species and ecosystems: They put on suits and enter the courtroom. In doing so, they change conservation forever.
  • "The Wide Open" Episode 2: Hell or High Water
    Montana News
    Episode 02: Hell or High Water
    Nick Mott
    The first great battle over the Endangered Species Act begins. Thanks to an eclectic group of activists, a tiny fish in Tennessee halts construction on a massive dam and ends up in front of the Supreme Court.
  • The Wide Open: S01E01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
    Episode 01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
    Nick Mott
    The Endangered Species Act helped bring the Yellowstone-area grizzly population back from the brink of extinction. It also sparked controversy over a question that looms over more species than just grizzly bears: How do we balance the needs of endangered wildlife with the needs of humans?
Load More

Inside MTPR
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information