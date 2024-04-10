© 2024 MTPR
Libby BNSF trial begins; Conservation groups sue over wolf protections

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
John Hooks
Published April 10, 2024 at 11:53 AM MDT
Gray wolf.
iStock
Gray Wolf

BNSF Railway asbestos trial begins
Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

A trial over whether BNSF Railway is liable for contaminating the Libby area with asbestos began Monday.

Families are suing in U.S. District Court on the behalf of Joyce Walder and Thomas Wells. The lawsuit says both died from mesothelioma, which was caused by asbestos. They argue that BNSF knowingly transported vermiculite contaminated with asbestos from a now defunct local mine and didn’t properly warn the public.

BNSF has denied liability.

In a separate case, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that BNSF can be held liable for its role in spreading asbestos. BNSF had argued that the mine owner, W.R. Grace, should be held liable and that it was only transporting goods for a paying customer.

This latest case is the first of many related to BNSF’s role in exposing Libby residents to asbestos

Conservation groups sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over denying gray wolves endangered species protections
Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

Conservation groups sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday over the agency's decision to deny endangered species protections for gray wolves in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded in February that wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are no longer distinct from wolves in other western states, and the population at large is not at risk of extinction, even under a “substantial increase” of hunting in the northern Rockies.

Gray wolves in the Northern Rocky Mountain population were delisted in 2011. Wolves in the rest of the contiguous 48 maintain protected status.

In their lawsuit, conservation groups argue the service relied on faulty population models that over-estimated the number of wolves in Idaho and Montana. The suit asks the court to order the government to re-evaluate its decision.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to comment on active litigation.

Tags
BNSFMontana Supreme CourtLibby MontanaU.S. Fish and Wildlife ServiceNorthern Rockies
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana's School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab.
