Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Another piece of the Libby Superfund complex is cleaned up, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 23, 2024 at 7:57 AM MST

Federal and state environmental officials said another piece of the Libby asbestos superfund complex is cleaned up.

Officials want the 400-acre site removed from the federal Superfund list. It’s just one of many pieces of the Libby Superfund Complex.

The site was formerly owned by Stimson Lumber but is now an industrial business park. Cleanup there finished in 2016. Monitoring since has indicated there is no further asbestos contamination.

Officials would continue to monitor the site if it’s removed from the federal Superfund list.

Public comments on the proposal to delist the industrial park will be accepted through March 18.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
