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Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - The War and Treaty

By John Floridis
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:11 PM MDT
The War And Treaty
The War And Treaty
The War And Treaty

Program host John Floridis welcomes Michael and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty. The married couple duo has garnered a strong following in the past several years releasing 9 albums, earning two Grammy nominations including the overall Best New Artist, Americana Music Honors, Country Music Association and CMT awards and collaborations with artists like Emmylou Harris, Babyface, Derek’s Bently and Bon Jovi. Their diverse blend of soul, country and gospel has brought them to greatly varied venues such as America’s Got Talent, the Grand Ole Opry and Tiny Desk Concerts.

Musician's Spotlight

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Musician's Spotlight The War And TreatyTanya TrotterMichael Trotter
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
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