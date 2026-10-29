Musician's Spotlight - Molly Tuttle

Multiple Grammy award winning guitarist, singer songwriter and multi instrumentalist Molly Tuttle visits with host John Floridis on this episode of Musician's Spotlight. Molly talks about her early entry into the bluegrass world, greatly inspired by her father Jack Tuttle. Together they recorded "The Old Apple Tree", Mollly's first recording which she did in her early teens.

She discusses her experience at Berkley School of Music and how that expanded her musical vocabulary beyond her roots. This led to her recording give albums under her own name and several with the group Golder Highway.

Molly talks about her earliest inspirations as a guitarist and as a songwriter and answers questions from program listeners ranging from how she keeps herself fresh in mind and spirit on the road and how she chooses how much of her personal stories in her songs.