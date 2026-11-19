Colorado-bred, LA-based keyboardist Lao Tizer embodies what it means to be a 21st-century musician inhabiting the jazz sphere ⎯ that being one who embraces musical diversity and has no fear of crossing boundaries. You’ll hear about his first solo recording which he released independently as a high school student. Quoting Lao ““Instead of going to music school, I just got my butt kicked on the bandstand. I was always working with musicians who were older and more experienced. School’s great but there’s no better way to grow than playing with people who are going to push you to grow.”