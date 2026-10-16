Michael Trotter

Program host John Floridis welcomes Michael and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty. The married couple duo has garnered a strong following in the past several years releasing 9 albums, earning two Grammy nominations including the overall Best New Artist, Americana Music Honors, Country Music Association and CMT awards and collaborations with artists like Emmylou Harris, Babyface, Derek’s Bently and Bon Jovi. Their diverse blend of soul, country and gospel has brought them to greatly varied venues such as America’s Got Talent, the Grand Ole Opry and Tiny Desk Concerts.