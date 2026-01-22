© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center
Front Row Center

Bringing film to life: Kinetoscope 13 blends live and 2D dance at Westside Theater

By Keely Larson
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:34 AM MST
Ten dance films from six different countries in genres ranging from ballet to flamenco are in store during Westside Theater’s 13th annual Kinetoscope.
Courtesy Westside Theater.
Ten dance films from six different countries in genres ranging from ballet to flamenco are in store during Westside Theater’s 13th annual Kinetoscope.

What began as a partnership with a film festival in Colorado, Missoula’s Westside Theater is celebrating its 13th year of Kinetoscope, a dance film festival. Ten films from six different countries will be screened and audience members can get involved by voting on their favorite piece.

Alongside the 2D art, guest artist Jeannine McCain, a Colorado-based multimedia and dance artist, has set movement on Bare Bait Dance company dancers and guest dancers from Missoula.

Westside Theater and Bare Bait Dance Executive Director Joy French sat down with MTPR’s Keely Larson to discuss the production.

Tickets are available online and for the first time, the theater is offering a kid-catered option of the dance film festival. Get more information about the Youth Audience Series — and a behind-the-scenes look for all — here.

Tags
Front Row Center Joy FrenchBare Bait DanceKinetoscopeJeannine McCain
Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information