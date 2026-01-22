Bringing film to life: Kinetoscope 13 blends live and 2D dance at Westside Theater

What began as a partnership with a film festival in Colorado, Missoula’s Westside Theater is celebrating its 13th year of Kinetoscope, a dance film festival. Ten films from six different countries will be screened and audience members can get involved by voting on their favorite piece.

Alongside the 2D art, guest artist Jeannine McCain, a Colorado-based multimedia and dance artist, has set movement on Bare Bait Dance company dancers and guest dancers from Missoula.

Westside Theater and Bare Bait Dance Executive Director Joy French sat down with MTPR’s Keely Larson to discuss the production.