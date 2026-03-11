© 2026 MTPR
Grounding

(So) that you know we loved this world

By Sarah Aronson,
Keely Larson
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:58 AM MDT
Sarah Aronson, host of Grounding season two, was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the episode images for Grounding by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
Photo by Sarah Aronson | Lauren Korn
Paul Bogard grew up hearing common loon calls at his family’s cabin in northern Minnesota. He loved the magical calls and missed them when the loons left the state in the winter.

He decided to start recording the various types of calls—on a cassette tape—to carry them with him through the cold, dark months.

“The one that they’re most known for is called the wail, and it's just this long, drawn out call that oftentimes will happen on calm summer nights in the dark,” Bogard said.

It’s a sound Bogard hopes his young daughter grows up hearing.

Bogard dedicated an anthology he created about the word and feeling of solastalgia to his daughter with these words: “So that you know we loved this world.”

Solastalgia, in simple terms, is the feeling of being homesick. Change has been present throughout this season of Grounding, and many guests have likely felt some type of solastalgia—whether it's for disappearing glaciers and animals or changing seasons. In the last episode of this season, MTPR Host and Producer Lauren Korn interviews Bogard about his anthology, and Grounding Host Sarah Aronson and Korn talk about their solastalgia for their hometowns.

Oh, and they finally get to that four-letter word: hope.

In this episode:

Paul Bogard is the author of The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light, a finalist for the PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. His most recent works include Solastalgia: An Anthology of Emotion in a Disappearing World and the children’s book What if Night? He is currently at work on How to See the Sky: the Newest Science, the Oldest Questions, and Why They Matter for Life, to be published by HarperCollins in 2027. Paul is an associate professor of English at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA, where he teaches environmental literature and writing.

Lauren Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, Canada, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an arts & culture producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of its literary conversation radio program and podcast, The Write Question, as well as its children’s picture book spin-off, Picture Book Picnic. She is a 2025-2026 Dear Butte Resident, a 2022 Fishtrap Fellow, as well as a graduate of the 2017 Tin House Summer Workshop and the 2016 Juniper Summer Writing Institute, where she attended as a Writer of Promise.

Grounding Mental HealthClimate ChangeSarah AronsonLauren KornPaul BogardSolastalgia
    Arts & Life
    Our Place Among the Deer
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    Grounding episode five takes a stab at an age-old question: what is a human’s place within nature? Host Sarah Aronson speaks to two environmental philosophers—Soazig Le Bihan and Christopher J. Preston—about that divide, and tugs at the dissonance that exists when we’re trying to understand our place in the world relative to other creatures. Are we supposed to go forth and conquer, or should we be ashamed of the impact we’ve had on different species?
    Arts & Life
    Prozac Fish
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In episode four of Grounding, Sarah Aronson talks to a pharmacist, Dr. Hayley Blackburn, who shares some environmental facts about the industry—one being that pharmaceuticals have been found in water bodies on every single continent. Aronson talks to Blackburn about Prozac fish and drug waste and how Blackburn navigates her moral injury working in an industry that doesn't always align with her values.
    Arts & Life
    The Vanishing Act
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Hannah Dusek and Jonathan Marquis, two artists who turned to their respective media—dancing and drawing—to help them make meaning during the climate crisis. Aronson’s been searching for names for our feelings, like “dissonance” and “the myth of apathy.” It turns out that a lot of people have experienced these sensations but just haven't been able to name them. Sometimes, when words aren’t enough, Aronson, too, turns to art to face the dissonance that comes with watching a world she loves change—complex feelings that are intensified as animals, plants and glaciers disappear.