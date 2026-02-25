© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grounding

Prozac Fish

By Sarah Aronson,
Keely Larson
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:29 PM MST
Photo by Sarah Aronson | Lauren Korn
Sarah Aronson, host of Grounding season two, was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the episode images for Grounding by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.

Grounding host Sarah Aronson used to be really into fly fishing. She was even in a documentary about it and people associated her with the practice.

But in 2021, Western Montana experienced intense heath which resulted in restrictions being placed on anglers much earlier in the season. Then in 2023 the Big Hole River in Montana experienced a collapse in its trout population. Historically, one could find 3,000 trout per mile. That dropped to around 500.

So, Aronson stopped fly fishing.

Throughout this season of Grounding, Aronson has talked with academics and experts in fields ranging from environmental philosophy to the pharmaceutical industry, which is the focus of this episode. Aronson’s tried to nail down what it means when our bodies seem to know that something is off with the seasons. What do we do with all our feelings—including numbness and moral injury—within an ever-changing environment while trying to manage the day-to-day?

Moral injury is the theme of this episode. It's the sensation of being at odds, or experiencing dissonance, when one’s values and their actions or habits aren’t in alignment, like Aronson’s were when it was too hot to fish. And like guest Hayley Blackburn experiences in her work in the pharmaceutical industry, in which the packaging, manufacturing and distribution of drugs makes up 12% of healthcare's global carbon footprint. Healthcare overall accounts for 4.4% of global carbon emissions.

Listen to episode four here or wherever you get your podcasts. Grounding is an independent production of Montana Public Radio's arts and culture team.

In this episode:

Hayley Blackburn is a licensed pharmacist and professor at the University of Montana in Missoula. With other colleagues, Hayley co-founded Rx for Climate, a global alliance for climate-smart pharmacy practice.

Tags
Grounding Rx for ClimateHayley BlackburnSarah AronsonPharmacy
Sarah Aronson
See stories by Sarah Aronson
Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
  • Sarah Aronson, host of “Grounding,” was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension that season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the season two episode images for “Grounding” by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
    Arts & Life
    The Vanishing Act
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Hannah Dusek and Jonathan Marquis, two artists who turned to their respective media—dancing and drawing—to help them make meaning during the climate crisis. Aronson’s been searching for names for our feelings, like “dissonance” and “the myth of apathy.” It turns out that a lot of people have experienced these sensations but just haven't been able to name them. Sometimes, when words aren’t enough, Aronson, too, turns to art to face the dissonance that comes with watching a world she loves change—complex feelings that are intensified as animals, plants and glaciers disappear.
  • Sarah Aronson, host of “Grounding,” was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension that season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the season two episode images for “Grounding” by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
    Arts & Life
    So... Where’s the snow?
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding,” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Renee Lertzman and Panu Pihkala, two experts in the field of climate emotions, who offer models for processing our feelings as well as understanding why we assume people don’t care about the environment when they actually might. Aronson explores how language can be helpful in identifying what we’re feeling.
  • Arts & Life
    1989 (Sarah’s Version)
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding,” season two, host Sarah Aronson talks to Peter McDonough—director of the Climate Change Studies Program at the University of Montana—his students, and another educator at the intersection of climate change and mental health at UM, Jen Robohm, about the dissonance of climate change. Aronson explores this friction in order to better understand the times we’re living in, and how to live well in spite of compounding stressors. Though there might end up being more questions than answers this season, it’s clear that the answer to the central question, “Are we alone?” is unequivocally, “no.”