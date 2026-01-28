© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grounding

The Vanishing Act

By Sarah Aronson,
Keely Larson
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM MST
Sarah Aronson, host of “Grounding,” was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension that season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the season two episode images for “Grounding” by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
Sarah Aronson, host of “Grounding,” was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension that season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the season two episode images for “Grounding” by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.

Editor's Note: This season, Grounding is collaborating with Mountain Journal, examining how climate change is affecting our landscapes, our brains and our lives. MTPR’s second season of its “Grounding” podcast is exploring the idea of dissonance — the psychological discomfort of reconciling the climate crisis with our daily lives — and is talking to experts from Missoula to Helsinki to help listeners put words to what they’re experiencing. With its “Faces of Climate” series, Mountain Journal is giving readers a closer profile of these experts and their work in navigating climate change. 

Listen to “Grounding” on Montana Public Radio for more on climate change and mental health, and find the “Faces of Climate” profiles of the experts from “Grounding” on Mountain Journal, along with other “faces” in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. 

The climate crisis scares Hannah Dusek. But you wouldn’t know it by how directly she faces it.

“I feel like it's something that I honestly wake up every morning and I'm staring outside my window like, do we see the apocalyptic sky yet? When is it gonna happen?” Dusek said. “I feel like dance is the one way that calms me of that.”

Dusek co-founded a dance company in Missoula, Montana called Kinetic Convergence Dance. KCD put on an evening-length show in 2024 called Where Did They All Go? This production was focused on six species that an audience watched go extinct throughout the performance. And she didn’t shy away from the source of that extinction.

“I wanted to shock the audience a little bit. I wanted to kind of point a finger, like, this is your fault,” Dusek said.

Throughout this season of Grounding, host Sarah Aronson talked with academics and experts in fields ranging from environmental philosophy to the pharmaceutical industry to nail down what it means when our bodies seem to know that something is off with the seasons. What do we do with all our feelings, including numbness and apathy, within an ever-changing environment while trying to manage the day-to-day, Aronson asked her guests?

She’s also tried to find language for our experiences, words like dissonance and the myth of apathy to help us name what we've been feeling. Ultimately, it turns out many have been feeling this way, and just haven't been able to name it.

In this episode of Grounding, Dusek tells Aronson how she’s interacted with this dissonance in the face of disappearance. And artist Jonathan Marquis takes color to paper to see what relevance a physical artifact has in the face of glacial disappearance.

In this episode:

Hannah Dusek (right) is a dancer in Missoula, Montana with both Bare Bait Dance and the company she co-founded, Kinetic Convergence Dance. Dusek works at Animal Wonders outside of Missoula, where she gets to hang out with raccoons, red foxes and rats during the day. She received her Bachelors of Arts degree in dance at the University of Montana. Photo by Jake Cowden.

Jonathan Marquis is the artist behind The Glacier Drawing Project, a long-term practice of place-making and radical remembrance of Montana’s glaciers and wildlands. It is the only on-site, hand-drawn visual record of the 59 named glacial features in the Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems of Montana. Marquis began the long-term endeavor in 2014 to draw these glacial features before a warming climate melts the ice beyond recognition. Photo by Richard Forbes.

Listen to episode three, “The Vanishing Act,” via the link above, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
Grounding Hannah DusekJonathan MarquisClimate Change
Sarah Aronson
See stories by Sarah Aronson
Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
  • Sarah Aronson, host of “Grounding,” was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension that season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the season two episode images for “Grounding” by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
    Arts & Life
    So... Where’s the snow?
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding,” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Renee Lertzman and Panu Pihkala, two experts in the field of climate emotions, who offer models for processing our feelings as well as understanding why we assume people don’t care about the environment when they actually might. Aronson explores how language can be helpful in identifying what we’re feeling.
  • Arts & Life
    1989 (Sarah’s Version)
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of Grounding, season two, host Sarah Aronson talks to Peter McDonough—director of the Climate Change Studies Program at the University of Montana—his students, and another educator at the intersection of climate change and mental health at UM, Jen Robohm, about the dissonance of climate change. Aronson explores this friction in order to better understand the times we’re living in, and how to live well in spite of compounding stressors. Though there might end up being more questions than answers this season, it’s clear that the answer to the central question, “Are we alone?” is unequivocally, “no.”
  • Arts & Life
    Episode 04: Bonus Material
    Jake Birch
    Listen to the full conversation between ‘Grounding’ producer Jake Birch and psychotherapist Rebecca Weston.