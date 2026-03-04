© 2026 MTPR
Grounding

Our Place Among the Deer

By Sarah Aronson,
Keely Larson
Published March 4, 2026 at 12:02 PM MST
Sarah Aronson, host of Grounding season two, was raised by the Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska. Her connection to that glacier embodies much of the tension season two explores between climate change and mental health. Aronson created the episode images for Grounding by rubber carving. They were adapted digitally by Lauren Korn.
One of the biggest questions in environmental philosophy pertains to humans’ place in nature.

Soazig Le Bihan, a philosophy professor at the University of Montana, has a very straightforward answer to that question, though. To her, that divide doesn’t exist.

“Look, this whole division between humans and nature is very Western. It was born in Western philosophy. And I think that this notion that humans are separate from nature, are exceptional, are fundamentally different, is philosophically and scientifically absurd,” Le Bihan said.

Another form of dissonance is navigating how to identify and live within that humans-versus-nature divide. Many Western, Christian religions regard humans as more than nature—more intelligent, more worthy of the world's resources, more likely to survive. Per Genesis, we're supposed to go forth and conquer, but where does that separation leave us when we're seeing places we love change?

In this episode, host Sarah Aronson speaks with two environmental philosophers, including Le Bihan, about whether that human-versus-nature divide exists and whether we should be ashamed of the impact we've had on the world's creatures.

Le Bihan—who has always been an animal lover particularly fond of horses—said environmental philosophy enforces the divide, and makes us feel disconnected from our impact on other species.

“And that means there is nature on one side, and us on the other side. And we don't understand how those things are intermingled,” Le Bihan said. “We don't understand how we should care for one another, how the relationships and the dependencies we have with one another result in responsibilities. Because that's the truth. I depend on air and water. That means I have responsibilities to air and the water. And so this idea of interconnection has been erased from that whole history.”

Listen to episode five here or wherever you get your podcasts.

In this episode:

Christopher J. Preston (above left) is the award-winning author of Tenacious Beasts: Wildlife Recoveries that Change How We Think About Animals and several other books on technology, environment and ethics. He co-directs the graduate program in environmental philosophy at the University of Montana. A native of England, he has appeared as an ethics expert on de-extinction, AI and wildlife, climate change and biotechnology for PBS, CNN, The Washington Post and other outlets.

Soazig Le Bihan serves as associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, pre-law program director and philosophy professor at the University of Montana. Her research, focused on the philosophy of science, spans topics including the philosophy of physics, ecological modeling, scientific understanding and science and values. One of her current projects examines how values are embedded in specific ecological modeling practices and what that implies for conservation.

    Arts & Life
    Prozac Fish
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In episode four of Grounding, Sarah Aronson talks to a pharmacist, Dr. Hayley Blackburn, who shares some environmental facts about the industry—one being that pharmaceuticals have been found in water bodies on every single continent. Aronson talks to Blackburn about Prozac fish and drug waste and how Blackburn navigates her moral injury working in an industry that doesn't always align with her values.
    Arts & Life
    The Vanishing Act
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Hannah Dusek and Jonathan Marquis, two artists who turned to their respective media—dancing and drawing—to help them make meaning during the climate crisis. Aronson’s been searching for names for our feelings, like “dissonance” and “the myth of apathy.” It turns out that a lot of people have experienced these sensations but just haven't been able to name them. Sometimes, when words aren’t enough, Aronson, too, turns to art to face the dissonance that comes with watching a world she loves change—complex feelings that are intensified as animals, plants and glaciers disappear.
    Arts & Life
    So... Where’s the snow?
    Sarah Aronson, Keely Larson
    In this episode of “Grounding,” season two, Sarah Aronson talks to Renee Lertzman and Panu Pihkala, two experts in the field of climate emotions, who offer models for processing our feelings as well as understanding why we assume people don’t care about the environment when they actually might. Aronson explores how language can be helpful in identifying what we’re feeling.