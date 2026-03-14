Last Best Cabaret: New company offers big city entertainment in Montana

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with Alissa Tucker, the founder and director of Last Best Cabaret, a new entertainment company with two spring performances in March and April.

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Saturday, March 21, 2026: Follies at the Florence, an event that features Missoula’s top performers in a night of spectacle, song, and seduction. With live music by Daijha Vu, Follies at the Florence is a celebration of vintage glam, theatrical storytelling, and unforgettable live entertainment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General Admission tickets start at $60 for standing room, and $75 for a seated experience. Tickets include your first cocktail and two exciting cabaret acts. Purchase tickets here.



an event that features Missoula’s top performers in a night of spectacle, song, and seduction. With live music by Daijha Vu, Follies at the Florence is a celebration of vintage glam, theatrical storytelling, and unforgettable live entertainment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General Admission tickets start at $60 for standing room, and $75 for a seated experience. Tickets include your first cocktail and two exciting cabaret acts. Purchase tickets here. Saturday, April 4, 2026: Four Oh! Six Follies, which features live singing and dynamic dance, performed by a curated cast of some of the region’s most captivating performers. Blending classic glamour with modern edge, Four Oh! Six Follies invites audiences into a bold, immersive night of artistry, storytelling, and unapologetic expression. The show unfolds across three distinct cabaret worlds: Broadway After Dark, Country Cabare, and Old Hollywood Glam. Designed to be both intimate and electric, this premiere production brings elevated cabaret to Montana with a fresh voice, celebrating confidence, craft, and the power of live performance. General Admission is seated. VIP Tables seat four guests and must be purchased as a full table. Purchase tickets here.

Learn more about Last Best Cabaret here.