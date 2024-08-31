TWQ Mini with Sarah Capdeville: “Hope is an action, a practice, and a way of being”

For this mini episode, host Lauren Korn gives listeners a look into The Write Question’s eighteenth season, coming this fall. In this sneak peek, you’ll hear memoirist Sarah Capdeville speaking about her debut memoir, Aligning the Glacier’s Ghost: Essays on Solitude and Landscape (University of Mexico Press), an incredibly lyric collection of essays that cohere into a tender whole, giving readers (and here, MTPR listeners) a look into Sarah’s experiences in nature, with chronic pain, within queer communities, and within and outside of her solitude(s).

Join Lauren this fall for brand new episodes of The Write Question, featuring Kevin Barry, Chris La Tray, Julia Phillips, Joe Wilkins, Ben Goldfarb, and so many others!

Full-length episodes of The Write Question can be heard on MTPR every Thursday at 7PM and every Sunday at 5:30AM.

About Sarah:

Sarah Capdeville is a non-fiction editor for The Hopper and The Changing Times. She lives in Missoula, Montana, where she takes many slow hikes and daydreams about the crosscut saw.

Sarah Capdeville recommends:

Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life by Alice Wong (Vintage Books)

Bless the Blood: A Cancer Memoir by Walela Nehanda (Kokila)

The Shipping News by Annie Proulx (Scribner)

Now Go Home: Wilderness, Belonging, and the Crosscut Saw by Ana Maria Spagna (Oregon State University Press)

This Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us by Ed Yong (Penguin Random House)

—

The Write Question team is Lauren Korn, host, co-producer, and editor; and Chris Moyles, co-producer and sound engineer.

The Write Question logo and brand (2022) was designed by Molly Russell. You can see more of her work at iamthemollruss.com and on Instagram @iamthemollruss. Our music was written and recorded by John Floridis.

Funding for The Write Question comes from Humanities Montana; members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans.

The Write Question is a production of Montana Public Radio.